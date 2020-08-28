Weyland Tech assumes the name of its subsidiary, Logiq, emerges strong for its customer data

Weyland Tech (OTCQX:WEYL) assumes the brand and mission of its fast-growing eCommerce-focused subsidiary, Logiq.

The rebranding has also been applied across all of Logiq’s products and services and the formerly-named Logiq subsidiary will now be named as DataLogiq.

Logiq’s AtozPay mobile e-wallet and AtozGo food delivery service have become PayLogiq and GoLogiq, respectively. These services have become magnets of interest by potential partners due to the deep consumer data both have been acquiring since their inception.