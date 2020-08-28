Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +2% pre-market as workers at the Grasberg gold and copper mine in Indonesia have ended their protest, which called for an easing of a COVID-19 lockdown at the mine.

Mining operations have been disrupted since Monday, when protesters blocked access to the huge copper mine and asked the company to resume a bus service to allow them to travel to a nearby town, and for a bonus payment.

Freeport Indonesia confirms the blockades have been removed after earlier saying the local government had given permission to ease lockdown restrictions.