CoreLogic estimates that Hurricane Laura caused insured wind and storm surge losses of $8B-$12B in Louisiana and Texas, with insured storm surge losses estimated to contribution less than $0.5B to the total.

In addition to property damage, the ability to make loan payments can be compromised following a hurricane, the company said.

Overall home mortgage delinquency rates (30 or more days past due, including those in foreclosure) in the Beaumont, TX, (9.3%) and Lake Charles, LA (9.5%) metropolitan areas were already above the national rate of 7.3% based on the May 2020 CoreLogic Loan Performance Insights report.

The storm isn't expected to pose an extreme flood risk as it moves east across the U.S., CoreLogic said.

Previously: Insurers/reinsurers may bounce after Laura hits, Goldman says (Aug. 26)

P&C insurer tickers: AIG, TRV, CB, ALL, HIG.

Reinsurers: RNR, RE, ACGL

Insurance ETFs: KIE, IAK, KBWP