Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) will issue 9.3M units at $2.675/unit, in a private placement to Innoviva and another institutional investor, for gross proceeds of ~$25M.

Each unit consists of one common share and a warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $2.675.

Certain investors may elect to receive pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of a portion of their common stock.

Net proceeds will be used for for the ongoing ATTACK Phase 3 evaluating SUL-DUR for pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, as well as working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The private placement is expected to close by September 1.