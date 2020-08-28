Guggenheim (Buy) raises its Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) price target by $30 to $23, saying the billings deceleration points to a "slowdown in the business momentum."

The firm notes that timing created part of the billings issue, and Okta expects the situation to improve in H2.

Canaccord Genuity (Hold, PT from $190 to $210) expecting the remote work tailwind to continue for Okta's "foreseeable future."

Okta is "exceptionally well run, uniquely positioned for long-term success, and has a strong balance sheet," but Canaccord remains on the sidelines due to valuation concerns.

Okta shares are down 3.2% pre-market to $211.50. The stock rallied 89% YTD ahead of the earnings report.

