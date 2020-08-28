Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) launches its new $40M facility in Lenexa, Kansas today, dedicated to viral transport media production.

It will also continue to expand to meet expected sustained demand for COVID-19 testing.

U.S. government awarded a contract to Thermo Fisher in early May for providing a significant quantity of highly specialized VTM for COVID-19 sample collection.

In order to meet the rising demand, the facility's production capacity (commenced in July) is ramped up to 8M+ units per week from earlier 50K/week.

In the past 6 months trading, the stock has generated higher returns when compared to the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH).