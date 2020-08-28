Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and collaboration partner/licensee Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), announce positive data from the second part of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating RNAi therapeutic candidate JNJ-3989 (formerly ARO-HBV) in healthy volunteers and people with hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The results are being virtually presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Annual Meeting.

39% of patients receiving JNJ-3989 on days 0,28 and 56, combined with daily oral nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) treatment, experienced sustained reductions (at least 10x) in surface antigen (HBsAg) through week 48 after the last dose.

Reductions in HBV RNA, e antigen (HbeAg) and core-related antigen (HBcrAg) were observed across all cohorts. The effects were more pronounced in HBsAg sustained responders.

On the safety front, JNJ-3989 administered every four weeks was well-tolerated at doses up to 400 mg and appeared to show a good long-term safety profile.

Janssen is currently conducting a 48-week Phase 2b trial assessing JNJ-3989 plus NA, with or without JNJ-6379, a capsid assembly modulator, in HBV patients.

ARWR and JNJ are both up fractions premarket on light volume.