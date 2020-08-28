The USPTO has granted Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) a new patent for COM902, its immuno-oncology therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

U.S. Patent No. 10,751,415, titled "Anti-TIGIT Antibodies, Anti-PVRIG Antibodies and Combinations Thereof," relates to the composition of matter of COM902, alone or in combination with a second antibody targeting an immune checkpoint, including PD-1 and PVRIG (specifically COM701). This patent is expected to expire in August 2037.

The Company has initiated Phase 1/2 escalation trial of COM902. Patient enrollment is on track with initial data anticipated in 2021, stated CEO Anat Dayag in Q2 Earnings Call Transcript.

CGEN rallied around 300% over the past year, with both Quant and Wall Street Rating of Very Bullish. The price target is $19.75.