Golar Power, a joint venture between Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and P-E firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, says it is competing to lease from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) a terminal for super chilled gas in Brazil's Bahia state.

Golar Power already has operated in the terminal and hopes to develop a project at the location as Brazil opens its natural gas industry to the private sector, CEO Eduardo Antonello says.

The company recently announced plans to team with Norsk Hydro to develop the first liquefied natural gas terminal in the north of Brazil.