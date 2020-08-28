Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, awarded DZSP 21, a JV between PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN), a facility and base operating support services contract at Joint Region Marianas, Guam; contract total value of $545.3M if all options and extensions are exercised.

Under the contract, the JV will manage military facilities, utilities, port operations, base support vehicles and equipment.

Contract may extend beyond the initial mobilization and 12-month base period with six 12-month option periods; followed by a three-month demobilization and a six-month services extension period to be completed by April 2028.