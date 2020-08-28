Mastercard (MA +0.5% ) introduces a new suite of frictionless solutions for retailers that enable a variety of shopping models to "deliver low touch, high engagement experiences for retailers and the end consumer."

The payments processor is deploying these products with such partners as Circle K, Dunkin' (NASDAQ:DNKN), Delaware North, and White Castle.

Mastercard's Shop Anywhere platform, supported by AI and computer vision technology partner Accel Robotics, allows retailers to create personalized experiences in stores and offers consumers no wait, no checkout lines, and secure payments.

Shop Anywhere can be applied to a range of physical spaces such as shopping malls, airports, grocery stores, and apparel outlets. Mastercard is starting live pilots of the platform with several retail partners starting in October 2020.

The company's AI Powered Drive Through platform uses vehicle recognition, voice ordering, and artificial intelligence to help quick service restaurants streamline the ordering process.

Previously: Mastercard, Microsoft collab on digital commerce innovation (July 28)

SA contributor Nikolaos Sismanis sees "great return potential" for Mastercard.