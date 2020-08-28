Cyprium Therapeutics, founded by Fortress Biotech (FBIO +6% ), announces positive results from a study evaluating CUTX-101 (copper histidinate) in children with Menkes disease, a rare inherited copper absorption disorder characterized by sparse hair, failure to gain weight, failure to thrive and deterioration of the nervous system.

Patients receiving early treatment with CUTX-101, designed to supplement copper levels in the body, experienced significant improvements in overall survival (OS) compared to an untreated historical control with almost an 79% reduction in the risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.21).

Specifically, median OS in the treatment group was 14.8 years versus 1.3 years in the historical cohort.

Cyprium plans to launch a rolling marketing application in the U.S. next quarter seeking approval for the Orphan Drug-, Fast Track- and Rare Pediatric Disease Designated indication.