Pacific Ethanol +14% on insider buying of more than $390,000 worth shares

Insiders of Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) increase their stake in the company by purchasing more shares.

Gilbert E. Nathan, director purchased 42,800 shares of the company on August 24, bringing the total number to 199,391. His spouse bought 26,289 shares on the same day.

Neil M. Koehler, director, co-president and CEO, purchased 49,265 shares of the company on August 26, bringing the total number to 921,699.

Byron T. McGregor, director, CFO, purchased 5,000 shares of the company on August 26, bringing the total number to 287,725.

Shares +14%.