Canadian economy suffers worst plunge on record in Q2 - Bloomberg

Canada’s economy suffered its worst contraction during the Q2, as GDP plunged by an annualized 38.7% (compared to Economist estimate of ~40%), during the June quarter, adding to 8.2% in previous quarter.

Though separate monthly GDP data, suggested recovery on the back of the government aid, with growth of 3% in July and 6.5% in June.

But Canada’s economy isn’t expected to fully make up the losses until 2022.

The data showed household consumption dropped by an annualized 43%, housing investment and non-residential business capital spending was down 48% and 57%, respectively.

Exports and imports plummeted by more than half, but the drop in imports was larger than the collapse in exports, suggesting that the trade sector contributed positively in the quarter.

The contraction is worse than the U.S. and Germany, but better than the U.K., Italy and Spain.

But the outlook is improving, and Canada is expected to outperform the U.S. in the second half of this year, and disposable income higher on government support measures.

“The good news is that disposal incomes actually increased during the period as government support more than offset the drag from the sharp rise in unemployment,” wrote CIBC economist Royce Mendes in a note to investors. The higher savings rate potentially leaves “some extra cash for spending in upcoming periods.”

