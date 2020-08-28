Barrick Gold (GOLD +2.7% ) says it will challenge an apparent move by Papua New Guinea's government to grant a 20-year lease for the Porgera gold mine to a state-backed firm, the latest escalation in its dispute with Prime Minister Marape.

Local operator Barrick Niugini says it will challenge the "purported grant" of the special mining lease by Marape to state-owned Kumul Minerals Holdings as "unlawful" and "invalid."

Barrick has said it may refer the dispute to arbitration before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes if the matter cannot be resolved through negotiations.