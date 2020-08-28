Cyclicals join tech to help broader market edge up

Stocks are gaining early, with cyclical sectors providing an underpinning and big tech names giving their usual outsize jolt to the indexes.
The S&P is up 0.3%, the Dow is up 0.2% and the Nasdaq is climbing 0.6%.
Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) finds itself the rare leader. Crude prices are up 0.6%. Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is just behind, led by HP following its earnings.
Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), which had been leading premarket, are flat after the rally in rates ebbed. But they are still on track for their best week in three months.
Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is the weakest of the three sectors in the red.
Spot gold is recovering yesterday's losses, rising 1.6%.
On the economic front, July personal income and spending came in better than economists predicted.