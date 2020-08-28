Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) prices its initial public offering of 1,766,700 shares of common stock at $6 per share. Offer to close on Sep. 1, 2020.

Real estate developer expects gross proceeds of $10.6M or ~$12.42M on full exercise of underwriters overallotment option of additional 265,005 shares.

"We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for land acquisition and development, debt reduction, director’s and officer’s insurance, and working capital," the company stated in its recent regulatory filing.

HCDI stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq today.

"Harbor has grown revenue, but profits are still elusive, so I'll watch this IPO from the sidelines," writes Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.