Peak Value IP completed a valuation of intellectual property of Gevo (GEVO +18.8% ) across the world that can be licensed and monetized by Gevo.

Analysis yielded an indication of investment valuation of $412M for the property (products and technology works, patents covering proprietary technology).

"I’m looking forward to completing the project financing of our large scale production facilities and getting large plants built. Our valuation reflects that we focused on isobutanol as an enabler for low-carbon renewable gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel," CEO Patrick R. Gruber commented.