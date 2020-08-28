Dow Inc. (DOW -0.3% ) reports no major damage at its sites along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura.

Dow's manufacturing site in Freeport, Tex., and its facilities across Louisiana continued to operate during the hurricane, while sites in Sabine, Beaumont, Deer Park, La Porte, Bayport and Texas City all shut down before Laura made landfall.

The company expects Deer Park, La Porte, Bayport and Texas City will be fully operational on Tuesday, while Sabine and Beaumont experienced "very minor damage" and will restart "as external infrastructure allows."