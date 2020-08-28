Virios Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $34.5M IPO.

The Alpharetta, GA-based biotech develops antiviral treatments for disorders triggered by abnormal immune responses such as fibromyalgia (FM). Lead candidate is IMC-1, a fixed-dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib, designed to suppress the activation of herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) which is believed to be the root cause of FM, irritable bowel disease, chronic fatigue syndrome and others.

2020 Financials (6 mo.): Operating Expenses: $0.9M (+5%); Net Loss: ($1.1M) (-10%); Cash Burn: ($1.0M) (+6%).