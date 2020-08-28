Dow successfully dodges hurricane Laura

Dow (DOW +0.0% ) issues a statement that its sites along the U.S. Gulf Coast reported no major damage from Hurricane Laura.

The company had robust weather preparedness plans and began implementing them as Hurricane Laura approached.

Sites in Sabine, Beaumont, Deer Park, La Porte, Bayport and Texas City safely shut down operations prior to Laura making landfall.

The company is beginning the process of restarting sites and expect that Deer Park, La Porte, Bayport and Texas City will be fully operational on Tuesday.

