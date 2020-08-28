SoftBank Group slashes stake in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) is reducing its exposure to wireless carrier SoftBank Corp (OTCPK:SFBQF,OTCPK:SOBKY) with a stake sale worth about $13.8B.

SoftBank will offload 1.03B shares, dropping its stake from 62.1% to 40.4%. The offer price will be set sometime between September 14 and 16.

The sale is the Group's latest move to stabilize financials hit by the coronavirus pandemic and write-downs for investments in Uber and WeWork. SoftBank is also in the middle of a record share buyback.

SoftBank Group says the wireless carrier, the third largest in Japan, will remain a subsidiary.

Separately, SoftBank Corp says it will invest up to 100B yen in share buybacks.

Earlier this month, SoftBank Group confirmed plans to sell or take public its chip unit Arm, which was purchased for $32B in 2016.