Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -0.2% ) completes $2.2B financing in two transactions, including the issue of C$500M of 3.93% notes due 2025 for future green projects.

In another transaction, the real estate operator has secured $1.8B of total debt, comprised of $1.5B of the mortgage debt and $300M mezzanine debt. The debt is financed at 2.95% rate to refinance the recently completed One Manhattan West office building in New York.

See BPY's current portion of long-term debt in the past quarters (most recent is Q2 2020):