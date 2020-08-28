Lumber futures open limit-up as housing keeps humming

A hot housing market is evident in still-soaring prices for lumber, which jumped by the limit in early trading.

September lumber futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange opened up the exchange maximum of $29 per 1,000 board feet at $916.30, +3.3% .

Lumber futures are up 110% in August and have risen nearly 250% since the lows of April.

Canadian wood producers, which hit 52-week highs last week, are slightly higher overall: West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF, -1% ), Norbord (OSB, +0.8% ), Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF, +0.2% ), Interfor (OTC:IFSPF, +1% ).

The U.S. housing market had kept its momentum, with data this week showing new home and pending home sales for July cruising past expectations.

See how lumber ETFs (NASDAQ:WOOD) and (NYSEARCA:CUT) have performed against other commodity funds.