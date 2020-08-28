Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is enabling advertisers to target ad consumers in mainland China - despite a longtime block on the social network in the country.

It's been blocked in China since 2009, and it has long said it works with Chinese advertisers only to reach users outside the country. But its ad-buying portal allows for targeting cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin, and businesses are told they can reach 3.7M people in mainland China via Instagram.

It's not a bug: The company acknowledges that “there are various technical ways a very small fraction of people in China may be able to access Facebook and see ads,” such as those on international mobile roaming or who otherwise have an international connection.

The option to target the mainland was recently used by China Daily, one of the country's state-sponsored media organizations. That includes an ad that sought to compare responses to U.S. protests against police violence with protests in Hong Kong.