Ulta Beauty (ULTA +6.2% ) surges as much as 12% after reporting better than forecast Q2 earnings, as same-store sales fell less than expected and e-commerce sales more than tripled from a year ago.

Ulta "easily exceeded expectations and provided better than feared [quarter-to-date] commentary on sales trends," Deutsche Bank's Paul Trussell says in reiterating his Buy rating and raising his price target to $284 from $260, adding he is encouraged by improving sales trends, with sales down just mid-single digits in the first three weeks of August vs. a 10% drop in July and 37% in May.

According to Bloomberg, Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory maintains her Outperform rating and raises her target to $295 from $280, saying the surge in e-commerce sales points to "underlying demand for Ulta's consumable product offering and the benefits of the company's investments in its digital capabilities."

Q2 results were "better than feared," but uncertainties remain, including COVID-19's impact on the beauty category, says BMO analyst Simeon Siegel, who rates the stock at Market Perform with a $241 target.

ULTA's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.