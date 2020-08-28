Sally Beauty (SBH -0.7% ) has launched Sally Beauty Rewards Credit Card for general customers and Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card designed for beauty industry professionals, giving shoppers unique benefits including discounts and increased reward dollar earning potential.

"The launch of our two new credit card programs makes it easier than ever for customers to shop with us and enjoy exclusive benefits," said Aaron Alt, President of Sally Beauty Supply and Chief Financial Officer. "We're particularly excited about providing options for both professionals and consumers within Sally Beauty, while giving pros the ability to shop across our entire network of stores."

Press release