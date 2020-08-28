EP Energy (OTCPK:EPEGQ) says the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the company's reorganization plan, and it expects to complete its restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by Oct. 1.

Following completion of the process, EP Energy expects to have less than $500M of debt and a new three-year reserve based loan credit facility.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in October after bondholders agree to backstop most of a $475M rights offering under a proposed deal that also included $629M in bankruptcy exit financing.