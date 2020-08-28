PagSeguro (PAGS +0.3% ) reports Q2 total revenue and income amounted to R$1,357.4M, a decrease of 2.3% from last year.

The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the decrease in financial income driven by fewer credit card transactions in installments and higher debit card transactions.

Total payment volume up 11.4% to R$29.8B.

Net income decreased 8.2% to R$296.3M

Non-GAAP net income of R$307M, down 10.4% over the last one year.

Net margin of 21.8% vs. 23.2% prior.

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2020, amounted to R$2,665.3M.

Previously: PagSeguro reports Q2 results (Aug. 27)