Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.9% ) says it has begun to restart operations at its 369K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery and other nearby assets sustained little damage from Hurricane Laura.

Exxon says the Beaumont area facilities need only minor repairs, but timing on when operations can resume to normal will depend on the availability of power, product transportation infrastructure and the reopening of the Sabine Neches Waterway.

Valero Energy (VLO +1.1% ) says there is no visible damage to its 335K bbl/day Port Arthur, Tex., refinery, and will "begin preparing for a safe and controlled refinery restart."

The ports of Beaumont, Orange and Sabine in Texas, and Cameron and Lake Charles in Louisiana remain closed, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

The hurricane appears to have narrowly missed the heart of the U.S. fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, based on early reports.