Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is up 7.3% and hitting two-week highs today, building on an after-hours move yesterday on the disclosure that director Laurence Tarica bought more than $122,000 worth of stock.

That comes even as Citibank reiterates its Sell rating on the company.

Citi's updated its model after this month's earnings report, and boosted its estimates for 2021 adjusted EBITDA.

But it's sticking with a cautious stance on Gannett, pointing to leverage and limited free cash flow as well as possible continued revenue headwinds.

Citi has a $1 price target, implying 44% downside.

Street analysts are similarly Bearish on the stock; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.