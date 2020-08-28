MGM Resorts International (MGM +5.7% ) says it is laying off 18K previously furloughed employees in the U.S., making their job cuts permanent, as the global travel slowdown impedes the casino industry's recovery from the COVI'D-19 pandemic.

At the start of this year, the company employed 70K workers in the U.S.

Federal law requires workers to be given a separation date if they are furloughed for longer than six months, and Aug. 31 marks six months of administrative separation for the furloughed MGM employees.

Earlier this week, MGM Resorts announced the reopening of its Mirage casino resort in Las Vegas as it prepares the property for what is expected to be a strong Labor Day weekend of traffic.

MGM is the best performer in the S&P 500, closely followed by casino peer Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN), leading a cyclical bounce in the greater index Friday.

