RYB Education (RYB +2.1% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 76.2% Y/Y to $12.8M.

Service revenues decreased by 75.9% Y/Y to $11.6M, caused by decreased tuition fees as the temporary closure of the facilities in China.

Franchise services revenue also decreased due to the slow-down of play-and-learn franchise expansion and lower revenue generated from franchisees.

As a result of the foregoing, gross loss was $9.5M, compared with gross profit of $11.9M Y/Y.

Adj. operating loss was $14.1M, compared with income of $6.3M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $9.4M, compared with an income of $9.2M Y/Y.

Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 31,023 (+1.8% Y/Y).

Cash used in operating activities was $5M (+72.4% Y/Y).

Total cash and equivalents of $48.3M (-34% Y/Y), the decrease was mainly due to the operating cash outflow of $19M as a result of the disruption of the pandemic.

Q3 2020 Outlook: Expects net revenues in the range of $27-28M.

