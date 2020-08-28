"After temporarily suspending production prior to the start of the quarter and extending the shutdowns into Q4 , we moved quickly to reopen our plants to meet the demand for our boats at the beginning of the summer season," Malibu Boats ( MBUU +1.8% ) CEO Jack Springer commented.

Amid social distancing and seeking ways to stay active and spend family time, large increase in first-time and returning boaters has helped drive increased demand; strong retail demand carried into July and August.

Despite loosing ~5 weeks of lost production, revenue of $118.66M (-39.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $18.25M; unit volume dipped 43.9% to 1,117 boats while net sales per unit rose 8.6% due to mix of larger more expensive models.

Gross profit was down 50.7%; gross margin narrowed 470 bps to 19.8%.

Net income decreased 68.2% Y/Y to $6.5M, or $0.30/share.

Adjusted EBITDA dipped 56.8% Y/Y to $15.5M

Malibu remains well-positioned entering FY21 with its decision to roll out model year 2021 products earlier than in past years; expand its innovative boats portfolio across all brands providing an edge with both loyal Malibu customers and first time boat buyers.

