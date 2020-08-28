Credit Suisse Group (CS -0.0%) recently dismissed a banker for forging an over-the-counter contract for an African wealth management client, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
The case sounds similar to a much larger case from two years ago, where Patrice Lescaudron was eventually sentenced to prison for forging documents to cover rising client losses.
The more recent case resulted in a loss of about CHF 10M ($11M) for the bank.
"Credit Suisse confirms a case from the first quarter of 2020 in which a small number of clients were affected by unauthorized actions of a client adviser," the bank said in a statement to Bloomberg.
The bank said it took "appropriate legal measures and informed the affected clients and relevant regulators."
The losses resulting from the fraud were booked in a unit led by Raj Sehgal, which serves the non-resident Indian community and sub-Saharan Africa.
Earlier this month, Credit Suisse announced plans to generating cost savings and bolster its Swiss business by merging Neue Aargauer Bank into its Credit Suisse brand.