Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.3% ), which will be spun off from parent Siemens next month, will close plants in an attempt to raise margins, Reuters reports.

The company will not adopt the Radolfzell II agreement struck with German unions that requires union consent in the event of site closures and forced layoffs, although it plans to start talks with labor representatives to explore a common approach, according to the report.

Siemens is spinning off 55% of the energy unit, which makes gas turbines and transmission systems, and the company owns a 67% stake in wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, in which it will retain a direct stake of 35.1%.

Shareholders last month approved the spinoff of Siemens Energy into an independent company.