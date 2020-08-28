Roku (ROKU +8.5% ) is rallying again, tapping an all-time high of $177.54 today.

Today's move puts a cap on gains of about 50% over the past six months - incorporating a March downturn with the broader market, and a strong rebound along with other pandemic-friendly names. Shares have more than tripled from their March trough.

The latest survey from Deutsche Bank's Data Innovation Group says Roku is holding on to its lead in the connected-TV market over Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5% ) and Apple (AAPL +0.4% ): Some 43% of survey participants with a connected television had a Roku, with 35% owning an Amazon Fire TV and 27% with an Apple TV (with some overlap for those owning multiples).

“Of note, Roku had pretty consistent ownership across income levels, between 40-50%,” Deutsche Bank's Jeffrey Rand writes; Apple unsurprisingly had significantly higher ownership among those with incomes of $100,000 and higher (but tied with Roku for share at that income level).

The survey also indicated Roku had the highest satisfaction rate: about 54% of participants rated their Roku's quality at 6 out of 10 or better, vs. 53% for Amazon Fire TV, and 38% for Apple TV.

Deutsche Bank has a $185 price target, now implying 6% upside after today's strong move.

Street analysts remain Bullish on the shares, as do Seeking Alpha authors; Roku has a Quant Rating of Neutral.