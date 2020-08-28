Central bank officials watching, waiting, assessing firepower at virtual Jackson Hole

The U.S. central bank needs to keep a close eye on how its efforts to promote stronger job growth by keeping interest rates low could encourage some investors to take on higher levels of debt, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

"I do think we need to be conscious of financial stability and excesses that could build up as a result of our policies," he said, adding that he'll consider that "an important consideration as we make judgments going forward."

As for forward guidance, "I would prefer to wait," he said. "I would prefer to get more clarity on the path of the virus."

Speaking on CNBC, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker expects it will take "quite a while" for the U.S. labor market to recover from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Right now, you're seeing some signs of recovery, but basically it's moving sideways."

There are still 27M people on some sort of unemployment insurance benefits, he points out.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, also appearing on CNBC, expects more economic support will be needed from the Fed because the economic recovery from the virus will be "a slow one."

At the annual Jackson Hole meeting of central banks (this year virtually), Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the U.K. central bank has the bandwidth to add more monetary stimulus, including negative interest rates, to deal with the country's economic slump.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly brushed away suggestions that the U.S. central bank might use negative rates in response to the recession.

"We are not out of firepower by any means," Bailey said during the symposium. "To be honest it looks like from today's vantage point that we were too cautious about our remaining firepower pre-COVID."

On Thursday, Powell's speech mapping out a shift toward inflation averaging took center stage and spurred stocks and bond yield higher.