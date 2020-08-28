Tuniu (TOUR +1.4% ) reports Q2 revenue decreased 93.5% Y/Y to RMB34M, due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Packaged tours revenues decreased 97.1% Y/Y to RMB12.6M, due to the suspension of sale of packaged tours impacted by the outbreak.

Other revenues decreased 76.4% Y/Y to RMB21.5M, due to the declines in service fees received from insurance companies and commissions received from other travel-related products.

Gross margin declined 2,210 bps to 22.7%.

Adj. operating expenses declined 63.7% to RMB138.9M.

The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.6B.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operation and cash flows for Q2 2020, which could continue to impact on subsequent periods.” said Donald Dunde Yu, Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Q3 2020 Guidance: Net revenues of RMB85.3-170.5M, which represents 80% to 90% decrease Y/Y.

