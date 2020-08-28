Broad market rally continues; gold revs up

Stocks are still posting modest gains, but breadth is strong.

The S&P is up 0.3% , the Dow is rising 0.3% and the Nasdaq is gaining the most, up 0.6%.

Advancers are handily outpacing decliners on the NYSE and the Nasdaq and new highs are well ahead of new lows.

Spot gold is popping, up 2.3% . The yellow metal struggled yesterday as rates were climbing, but yields have backed off today. Gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) jumped 3.6% .

That's helping Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) climb in stock sectors, just behind top performer Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE). Crude futures are flat.

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is also up among the leaders. HP remains higher and Western Digital is leading a strong move in chip stocks.

Cruise line stocks are among the best performers in the S&P. AIDA, a German unit of Carnival, is resuming fall voyages.

Apple and Tesla are muted on their last day of trading before their stock splits, but action could be volatile closer to the end of trading.

Overall, volume is light, as it has been this week as August comes to a close.