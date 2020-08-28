PJSC LUKOIL (OTCPK:LUKOY -1.3% ) reports Q2 sales of RUB 986.4B, down 40.8% Q/Q.

The drop in sales was mainly due to lower hydrocarbon prices, lower hydrocarbon production volumes, lower oil and refined products trading volumes. These factors were partially offset by ruble devaluation to US dollar.

EBITDA RUB 144.5B, down 4.3% Q/Q, outside Russia, besides price factor EBITDA was negatively affected by lower gas production in Uzbekistan and lower EBITDA of the West Qurna-2 project.

Free cash flows of RUB25.5B, a 54.1% decrease Q/Q.

Net loss of RUB18.7B

