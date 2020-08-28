Gap (GPS -1% ) has given up initial gains that followed better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, as investors may have been disappointed with continued weakness at the perennially lagging Gap namesake brand and Banana Republic.

But Bank of America's Lorraine Hutchinson upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with an $18 price target, raised from $10, saying Gap's Old Navy business is making "quicker progress toward sales growth gives us more confidence that it can emerge from the pandemic closer to 2019 levels than we previously thought."

Hutchinson raises her EPS projection to $1.22 from $0.93 to reflect anticipated H2 strength in Old Navy and Athleta, but trends at Gap and Banana Republic are unlikely to stabilize.

Deutsche Bank's Paul Trussell maintains his Hold rating and raises his price target to $19 from $15, citing "robust online growth across all banners... market share gains at Old Navy, well-managed margins and optimization of its real estate portfolio, [which] equates to a powerful turnaround narrative."

At least five other sell-side firms also raised their stock price targets, led by RBC with a $21 target, lifted from $18.

But Heard on the Street's Jinjoo Lee says the company cannot brush off weakness in Gap and Banana Republic, which still collectively account for more than half of the overall store fleet; Gap said on the earnings conference call that it will close more than 225 Gap and Banana Republic stores this year.