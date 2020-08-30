Financial Times columnist John Dizard warns investors to watch closely Brookfield Property Partners (BPY +0.6%) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU -2.1%) shares next week.
That's when tender offers for their shares, sponsored by patent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.4%), no longer apply.
"The share prices of BPY and BPYU will have to totter forward based on their own merits," he writes.
Dizard questions whether the two mall owners will be able to continue to pay out dividends that have a retrospective yield over 11% when properties they own are in default.
He points out that BPYU had $188M in adjusted cash flow from operations in H1 2020 to cover $343M of interest expense and compares that with Simon Property (SPG +1.0%), which had $1.2B to cover $385M of interest expense, and Taubman (TCO -0.2%), which had $80M of adjusted cash flow from operations to cover $68M of interest expense.