Financial Times columnist John Dizard warns investors to watch closely Brookfield Property Partners (BPY +0.6% ) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU -2.1% ) shares next week.

That's when tender offers for their shares, sponsored by patent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.4% ), no longer apply.

"The share prices of BPY and BPYU will have to totter forward based on their own merits," he writes.

Dizard questions whether the two mall owners will be able to continue to pay out dividends that have a retrospective yield over 11% when properties they own are in default.