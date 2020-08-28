The California Public Utilities Commission yesterday approved a $437M program for Southern California Edison (EIX +0.3% ) to install nearly 40K electric vehicle chargers, which it calls the largest-ever U.S. utility program to expand charging infrastructure.

The CPUC says the program will help the state achieve its goal of 5M zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030.

Half of the investment must take place in low-income communities, and 30% will be dedicated to multi-family residences.

Electric vehicle sales comprised only ~2% of the total automobile sales in the U.S. last year, but charging infrastructure is considered essential for widespread EV adoption.