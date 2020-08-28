NBA playoffs resuming tomorrow

The National Basketball Association and NBPA have announced that the league's playoffs will resume Saturday.

That comes alongside the announcement that the league will establish a social justice coalition and will use league arenas as voting sites for the November general election, and promote voting information through advertising throughout the playoffs.

The league had postponed playoff games on Wednesday (and then indefinitely) after numerous players elected not to play in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

