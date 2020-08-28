"Despite COVID-19, we achieved an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5M, which exceeded the top end of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $11-$12M, and increased 50%+ from $8.8M for FY19," Aviat Networks (AVNW +6.0% ) president & CEO Pete Smith commented.

In order to expand reach (6% market share in $3B market), the company added partners in FQ4, new customer wins, launched an important new software offering, frequency assurance software to improve network reliability, and continued to execute on previously announced restructuring.