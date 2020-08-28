"Despite COVID-19, we achieved an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5M, which exceeded the top end of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $11-$12M, and increased 50%+ from $8.8M for FY19," Aviat Networks (AVNW +6.0%) president & CEO Pete Smith commented.
In order to expand reach (6% market share in $3B market), the company added partners in FQ4, new customer wins, launched an important new software offering, frequency assurance software to improve network reliability, and continued to execute on previously announced restructuring.
Aviat announced restructuring of $3.5M annualized run rate savings in FY21 with potential for additional OPEX and COGS savings. (Earnings Call Presentation)
Revenue of $62.65M (-2.4% Y/Y) misses consensus by $1.47M; North American and International revenues dropped 2.6% and 2.3% respectively.
Gross margin narrowed 30 bps to 34.9%.
Net income of $1.1M or $0.21/share vs. $3.8M or $0.69/share in year ago quarter.
Cash and equivalents of $41.6M as of July 3, 2020 vs. $31.9M as of June 28, 2019.
For FY21, Aviat estimates adj. EBITDA, revenue and cash position to grow from FY20 levels
