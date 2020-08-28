Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) had a wild ride yesterday in wake of Fed Chair Jay Powell's Jackson Hole speech, at which he said the central bank would have no issue with inflation topping the 2% target. Investors initially bought the news, sending the metal all the way up to $1,960 per ounce, before just as quickly liquidating longs and sending gold into the red on the session at $1,920.

It's another reversal today though, with gold gaining more than 2% , or nearly $50 on the session to $1,979. Alongside is a continuation to the downside for the greenback (UDN, UUP), off 0.65% to retest lows not seen in more than two years.

Possibly helping the yellow metal today is a wave of Fed speakers fanning out following Jackson Hole, In particular, the normally hawkish-leaning Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester expects the Fed will have to step up its economic support.

