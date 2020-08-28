TFI International (TFII -1.5% ) signs a definitive agreement to acquire Ontario-based APPS Transport Group, provider of Less-Than-Truckload service serving the retail, consumer goods, automotive supply, food and beverage, industrial and commercial supply, and wire and cable industries.

APPS boosts of six facilities and C$100M in annual revenue; fleet consists of ~70 company trucks, close to 250 trailers, and ~250 containers.

TFI expects opportunity to drive performance and operational synergies in the months ahead.

Transaction expected to close as soon as possible.

