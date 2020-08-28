Yiren Digital (YRD -6.8% ) Q2 revenue was RMB754.7M, compared to RMB 2,216.6M in Q2 2019.

Allowance for contract assets and receivables were RMB 168.7M, compared to RMB 500.9M last year.

Total amount of loans facilitated was RMB 2,.B, compared to RMB 9.7B lat year, 25% of loan origination were generated online.

Total AUM for P2P products on Yiren Wealth was ~RMB 25.9B, a decrease of 15.2% from last quarter.

Number of current investors was 195,211 as of June 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 11.5% from last quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents of RMB2.9B

EPADS was a net loss of RMB2.5 vs. RMB1.7 in Q2 2019.

"With the pandemic still not far behind us and the changing market environment in the second quarter, we are making comprehensive progresses towards our business transition in our credit-tech business and have achieved meaningful scale in our wealth management business growth," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO.

