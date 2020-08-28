Green Brick Partners (GRBK +1.7% ) issued $37.5M of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 at a fixed rate of 3.35% annually to Prudential Private Capital in a private placement transaction.

Proceeds to be used for repaying borrowings under existing revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

"Our demonstrated track record of risk-adjusted growth, position in some of the best markets in the country, and uniquely strong returns among our peers has enabled us to price 7-year notes at a fixed rate of 3.35%. This rate is comparable with that of long-term rates paid by lower-leveraged large-cap builders," CFO Richard Costello commented.

